Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift's Concert After Jason Kelce's Gay Slur Controversy

Travis Kelce seemed to be having a grand ol' time at Taylor Swift's Indiana show Saturday night -- amid the controversy involving his brother Jason using a homophobic slur.

Travis and his buddy, Ross Travis, popped up at Taylor's "Eras" tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where they shared the VIP section with a group that included Taylor's mom, Andrea, and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone.

Check out the video ... Travis is having a blast with the others listening to Taylor crank out song after song from the stage. At one point, Travis is seen smiling and hugging a woman before heading over to chat with Andrea.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end starts dancing with Andrea and raising one arm to one of Taylor's tunes. Travis appears to be in great spirits unbothered by Jason's cell phone smashing incident in Pennsylvania earlier in the day.

The former NFL star was in Happy Valley for the matchup between Ohio State and Penn State, and a crowd started following him, asking for fist bumps.

But, Jason got pissed at a heckler, who called his brother a gay slur. Jason grabbed a cell phone from the heckler and threw it to the ground, possibly shattering it.

Turns out Jason even used a homophobic insult himself. TMZ obtained exclusive video, which shows Jason clearly saying "Who is the f***** now?" 3 times to the heckler.

We'll just have too see how this drama plays out.