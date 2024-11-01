Kelly Stafford Admits She Was 'Jealous' Of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Coverage

Play video content The Morning After Media

Matthew Stafford's wife says she loves Taylor Swift, but initially wasn't too happy with the pop superstar crossing over into her world ... admitting the NFL's coverage of Travis Kelce's romance made her "jealous."

Kelly Stafford weighed in on the topic on her "The Morning After" podcast ... when she made it clear her issue wasn't with Swift at all, but more so how her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar was attracting a ton of buzz.

"I will say I kind of got tired of the Chiefs’ coverage of it, actually the NFL’s coverage, of this budding relationship last year," Stafford said. "And can she do anything about that? No, she can’t."

Stafford said her frustrations stemmed from the fact the players on other teams were being overshadowed ... and the league lost its focus.

"I watched my husband work his ass off and all of these guys who work for the league work their asses off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow," she added.

She acknowledges now that jealousy got the best of her ... and Swift has actually done a ton to help get little girls interested in the sport.

"I am so thankful for her in a lot of ways because there are so many more women watching, there are little girls watching with their dads and I do think it definitely makes my girls love football more knowing that she’s adjacent to it,” she said.

"I honestly think my girls are prouder of their dad because he’s playing the sport that Taylor Swift loves."

