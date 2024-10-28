Taylor Swift Mimics Travis Kelce's First-Down Pose at Her New Orleans Concert

Taylor Swift performed all weekend in Louisiana without her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, watching from the crowd ... but he was seemingly top of mind during her concert last night.

The pop star hit the stage for her sold-out Sunday show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans -- and, while belting out her song, "Midnight Rain," she showed off a variation of Travis' signature pose whenever he makes a first down for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor doing Travis’s move when gets a first down and kissing 3 fingers for a three-peat‼️



pic.twitter.com/lLCyiG8v44 — Taylor Swift Updates (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 28, 2024 @ThrowbackTaylor

Check out the video ... Taylor uses her index fingers to simultaneously point to one side and then she blows a kiss to the crowd before twirling around and walking away.

The move is similar to Travis', who points to the crowd with one index finger before turning around and strolling off.

Many of Taylor's "Swifties" took to X to discuss the moment ... with one fan saying the singer was implying with her three-finger kiss to the audience the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl for the third time in a row in February -- Super Bowl 59 will take place in New Orleans.

By the way ... during Sunday's Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Travis scored his first touchdown in 13 games this season, catching a 5-yard pass from QB Patrick Mahomes. The TD helped the Chiefs beat the Raiders 27-20.