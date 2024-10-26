Taylor Swift In Awe of Swifties' Devotion to Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift took a moment during her "Eras" tour concert in New Orleans Friday night at Caesars Superdome ... to share some love with her devoted fans.

Saying she was deeply touched that her fans have "created traditions" amid a "mass movement of joy" ... TS noted she was in awe of how iconic friendship bracelets had become among them.

🏟| “I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets and I was like ‘that’s cool’ and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium” 🥰 #NOLATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/M9AAnAZsm3 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) October 26, 2024 @swifferupdates

“I just showed up one day and you guys were trading friendship bracelets ... and I was like ‘that’s cool’ and now there is a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium."

Needless to say ... the sold-out arena went bonkers over the love ... and nearly drowned her out with cheers, she was trying to ask how many had seen her in person prior.

Swifties have been trading handmade friendship bracelets ... a staple of the "Eras" tour ... since it kicked off in March 2023.

The bracelets have become a telltale sign of the global fandom ... sported by Hollywood stars and politicians alike.