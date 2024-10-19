Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour Returns in Miami With Celeb-Filled Crowd

Taylor Swift's final leg of her epic "Eras" tour is off and running after after a two-month hiatus -- and the Miami concert drew some major celebs.

Taylor swooped in to perform at the Hard Rock Stadium, with the likes of retired NFL star Tom Brady, tennis great Serena Williams and "Today" cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie all enjoying the show.

Just before the gig, Tom posted a photo with his 2 sons, Jack and Benjamin — and the happy trio was all smiles. Tom wrote in the caption, "Boys night at the Eras Tour."

Hoda, Savannah and their "Today" colleague, Jenna Bush Hager, were also featured in a different IG pic having a blast inside the arena.

🚨 Miley is at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Miami pic.twitter.com/mF6qAL0Iw3 — MILEY CYRUS FIANCÉ 🩺 (@MCyrusFiance) October 19, 2024 @MCyrusFiance

Singing sensation Miley Cyrus was spotted shakin' it off in Miami ... as was Tik Toker Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

OMG JASON, KYLIE AND WYATT AT THE ERAS TOUR!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/BH6DTPECbX — Christina Keen 🐶🦥 (@christinakeen89) October 18, 2024 @christinakeen89

Other bold-faced names in the packed crowd included Jason Kelce, brother of Taylor's BF Travis Kelce, and their mom, Donna.

As expected, Travis was a no-show, because he's doing his 9 to 5 ... getting ready for Sunday's Kansas Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers.

As for Taylor's performance ... she didn't disappoint her gazillion fans, taking the stage in an orange bodysuit around 8 PM, and opening with her hit "Cruel Summer." She then told all the "Swifties" in the audience, "Miami, we are so back!"

Despite some South Florida rain, Taylor powered through, making several outfit changes ... as she always does. She even debuted a new black bodysuit with gold snakes during her song, "... Ready For it?"

Florence joined Taylor Swift for their second-ever performance of Florida!!!, in Florida last night (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami)! pic.twitter.com/Q8kRFDeVA8 — The Florence + the Machine Fan Club (@FATMFanClub) October 19, 2024 @FATMFanClub

And fans received a nice treat when Florence Welch strolled onstage to duet with Taylor on their song, "Florida."