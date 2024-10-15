Gigi Hadid Says Taylor Swift Taught Her a Trick for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid is dusting off her wings as the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show makes its grand return after a 5-year break -- and she's got a little help from none other than Taylor Swift.

Chatting with ET while getting glammed up before the show in NYC Tuesday, Gigi spilled she’s got a little something extra planned for the runway -- a special trick her longtime buddy Taylor coached her on during one of Taylor's tour rehearsals.

Gigi Hadid reveals she'll be paying homage to her bestie Taylor Swift on the catwalk during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tonight! pic.twitter.com/FUj4JxRUCA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 15, 2024 @etnow

Gigi kept the details under wraps, so it could be a dance move, a pose, or something else entirely. Either way, she mentioned she's not sure if anyone’s ever pulled it off on the VS runway before ... but she does know it's a fresh challenge for her.

At the end of the day, it's all about the tease, fun, and sexiness as the Angels make their grand return to the runway, bringing back the magic after years away.

Remember, VS pulled the plug on its annual show in 2019 due to slipping TV ratings and some controversies -- then dipped its toes back in last year with a prerecorded special, "Victoria's Secret: The Tour '23."