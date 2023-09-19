Victoria's Secret Model Chanel Iman Welcomes Baby Girl With NFL's Davon Godchaux

Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman and New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux have a lot to celebrate -- the engaged couple welcomed their first baby together on Tuesday ... and it's a girl!!

The former LSU Tiger -- who signed an extension with the Patriots last season -- shared the great news on his Instagram with a photo of Iman holding their newborn daughter in the delivery room.

"Capri Summer Godchaux 09-19-2023," Davon captioned the pic.

The Patriots, fans, family and friends congratulated the defensive tackle and model ... with one user saying, "such a beautiful name! So thankful you and baby are well. God bless your beautiful family."

Capri is Iman's third child -- she shares two girls with her ex, Sterling Shepard. The New York Giants receiver filed for divorce from Iman in 2021.

Godchaux also has a son from a previous relationship.

Iman and Godchaux first went public with their relationship in early 2022 ... and he popped the question this May during a bae-cation in Italy.

"I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life!" Godchaux said after the proposal.

"Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side!"