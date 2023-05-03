Chanel Iman Pregnant With NFL BF Davon Godchaux's Baby

Chanel Iman is gonna be a mom again ... 'cause the Victoria's Secret model just revealed she's having a child with her NFL player boyfriend, Davon Godchaux.

Iman -- who has two kids with estranged husband Sterling Shepard -- broke the news to her 3.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday ... sharing pics from an intimate, all-white photo shoot with the Patriots defensive tackle.

"God is great!" Iman said in the caption. "It’s all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽."

This will be the couple's first child together -- Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship ... and Iman has two daughters, Cali and Cassie, with Shepard.

As we previously reported, Shepard filed for divorce after three years of marriage in June 2021.

Iman and Godchaux -- who signed a 2-year extension with the Patriots last July -- went IG official shortly after her separation from Shepard ... and the two have been inseparable since.

The couple is very public about their love for each other ... and have taken a bunch of family trips together.