Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Returns, Go Behind The Scenes With The Models

VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW Makes Huge Comeback ... Models Have Fun Backstage
9/27/2023 9:17 AM PT
Victoria's Secret overhauled its fashion show after a couple years off the air, but now it's back and one thing remains the same ... the models are still smoking hot.
The super sexy runway show returned following a 4-year hiatus ... and we've got all the angles of the angels having a ball backstage.
We're talking Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, Abby Champion, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Candice Huffine, Paloma Elsesser and Ceval Omar ... a who's who of VS models.
Oh, and don't forget a couple OGs ... Winnie Harlow and Emily Ratajkowski!!!
Check out the gallery ... the behind-the-scenes photos will certainly have something to pique your interest.
Victoria's Secret brought out the big guns for its big comeback ... with a special guest performance from Doja Cat!!!
VS scrapped its annual show back in 2019 amid declining TV ratings and controversies ... and now it's back with an 85-minute show streaming on Amazon Prime Video, available now.