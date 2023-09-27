Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Returns, Go Behind The Scenes With The Models

Victoria's Secret overhauled its fashion show after a couple years off the air, but now it's back and one thing remains the same ... the models are still smoking hot.

The super sexy runway show returned following a 4-year hiatus ... and we've got all the angles of the angels having a ball backstage.

Oh, and don't forget a couple OGs ... Winnie Harlow and Emily Ratajkowski!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Check out the gallery ... the behind-the-scenes photos will certainly have something to pique your interest.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Victoria's Secret brought out the big guns for its big comeback ... with a special guest performance from Doja Cat!!!

Play video content