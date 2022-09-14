Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Race Car Driver Toni Breidinger Becomes Victoria's Secret Model

Race Car Driver Toni Breidinger I'm A Victoria's Secret Model!!!

9/14/2022 12:48 PM PT

Toni Breidinger is ditching the racing jumpsuit for some lingerie -- not only is she a speed freak, she's now a Victoria's Secret model, too!!

The 23-year-old ARCA Series star announced her exciting off-track pursuit on Wednesday ... saying she is officially joining the undie company family.

Breidinger isn't just happy about the new gig, she says it's also a major accomplishment in getting over something she's struggled with since she was a child.

"Little me is crying," Breidinger said on Instagram. "Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance."

"I'm honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!🤍"

Breidinger -- who started racing at 9 years old -- drives the #25 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports ... and has six top ten finishes in her career.

