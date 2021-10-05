Model Josephine Skriver Gets Over Raiders Loss With Topless Photoshoot

Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver doesn't need a Raiders win -- or clothes -- to have a good time ... 'cause the Las Vegas super fan is getting over her team's loss by posting some jaw-dropping pics!!

Of course, Skriver has been a diehard Raiders fan for years ... and has always showed serious love for her squad by posting plenty of hot shots decked in Silver and Black.

Monday night's game against the Chargers was no different ... with the 28-year-old Danish model posting a number of topless pics to help fans forget about the 28-14 loss.

"Win, lose or tie .. @raiders till I die ☠️🖤🏈," Josephine said on Instagram shortly afterwards.

Derek Carr and the Raiders weren't able to come back from a 21-0 deficit as Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Bolts ran away with the home win (let's be honest, do you really care about that right now, though?)