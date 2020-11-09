Model Josephine Skriver's Raiders Outfit, Commitment to Assellence

Josephine Skriver Raiders Gameday Outfit ... Commitment to Assellence

11/9/2020 2:07 PM PT

Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver happens to be a hardcore Las Vegas Raiders fan.

She also couldn't attend the game this weekend because no fans were allowed at SoFi Stadium due to the whole COVID pandemic -- so she watched at home instead. In her undies.

AND, GUESS WHAT? THE RAIDERS WON!

The Silver & Black took on the Chargers in L.A. -- and for Raiders fans, this game was a big deal ... the rivalry goes back decades!

Skriver didn't want to miss it -- so she cleared her schedule, busted out her lucky outfit ... and the rest is history.

The Raiders ended up delivering the W in a 31 to 26 thriller -- and after the victory, she was pretty fired up.

Josephine Skriver -- Hottest Raiders Fanatic
Launch Gallery
skriver's hot raiders shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

"WE WON!!!," Skriver said afterward... "OMG OMG OMG HOLY ******."

The Raiders are 5-3 on the season and in 2nd place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs ... who they play in just 2 weeks!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later