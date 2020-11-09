Model Josephine Skriver's Raiders Outfit, Commitment to Assellence
11/9/2020 2:07 PM PT
Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver happens to be a hardcore Las Vegas Raiders fan.
She also couldn't attend the game this weekend because no fans were allowed at SoFi Stadium due to the whole COVID pandemic -- so she watched at home instead. In her undies.
AND, GUESS WHAT? THE RAIDERS WON!
The Silver & Black took on the Chargers in L.A. -- and for Raiders fans, this game was a big deal ... the rivalry goes back decades!
Skriver didn't want to miss it -- so she cleared her schedule, busted out her lucky outfit ... and the rest is history.
The Raiders ended up delivering the W in a 31 to 26 thriller -- and after the victory, she was pretty fired up.
"WE WON!!!," Skriver said afterward... "OMG OMG OMG HOLY ******."
The Raiders are 5-3 on the season and in 2nd place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs ... who they play in just 2 weeks!
