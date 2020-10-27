NBA's Tyler Herro Visits 'Turks & Cake' W/ Katya Elise Henry, What Finals Loss?

Tyler Herro came up with the perfect way to get over his NBA Finals loss ... by heading off to a tropical destination only he and his stunning GF can go -- TURKS AND CAKE!!!!

The 20-year-old Miami Heat rookie had his coming out party during this year's playoffs ... and proved to be one of the best young hoopers in the game.

His shooting is just as good OFF the court -- linking up with fitness guru and model Katya Elise Henry earlier this year during quarantine.

Now, the young lovers are taking in some R&R following the Heat's 4-2 loss to the Lakers in the Finals .. hitting up Turks and Caicos for a romantic getaway ... and the views are 🔥🔥🔥!!!

"summertime fine , winter time cold too," Herro captioned a steamy pic on Instagram ... quoting his buddy/rapper Jack Harlow's song, "RAIN."

Remember, Herro starred in Harlow's new music video -- perfectly titled "Tyler Herro" -- last week ... so the dude's been living the rock star life so far this off-season.

As for Katya, she posted several sexy shots from aboard a boat and at the pool ... using her creative nickname for their baecation location to include some 🍰.