Tyler Herro Celebrates Conference Title With Kisses From Katya Elise Henry

Tyler Herro Smooches From Katya Elise Henry To Celebrate Conference Title

9/28/2020 8:04 AM PT
Breaking News

From "quarantine and chill" to victory kisses -- Miami Heat star Tyler Herro and GF Katya Elise Henry are going strong in the NBA bubble ... celebrating his huge win with some smooches on the court!!

It's been one helluva pandemic for the 20-year-old baller -- remember, the dude pulled up from DEEP and started flirting with the model on social media back in March.

Things got serious in no time ... and now they're one of the hottest young couples in sports.

Speaking of hot, Herro is coming off his best series of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics ... earning a career-high 37 points in Game 4.

As for KEH, she's been cheering for him from inside the bubble since earlier this month ... and was present for the Heat's series-clinching win on Sunday.

Next up, LeBron James and the Lakers ... and we take it Henry will be cheering her man on in the NBA Finals.

Best rookie year EVER?!

Katya Elise Henry's Sexy Snaphots
Launch Gallery
katya hot shots Launch Gallery
Instagram
Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later