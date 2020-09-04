Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and the Biebers Hike in Idaho

Kendall Jenner traveled northeast with boyfriend Devin Booker -- double dating with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber -- during a trek to ID.

Kendall and her Phoenix Suns BF have been making the rounds over the last few months. They've been camping, dining, and just hanging out ... and they've amped it up since the Devin left the NBA bubble.

They also did some ordinary stuff, like taking Devin's dog to the vet.

Justin and Hailey have been making the rounds these days as well. They rented an RV and have been tooling around the country, recently making a stop in Cody, Wyoming to visit Kanye.