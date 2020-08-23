Justin & Hailey Bieber Pose with Alaia Baldwin's Newborn Baby Girl

Justin and Hailey Bieber seem to be test driving their sister's newborn to see if it might be a good fit for them ... 'cause they sure do look like a couple of parenting naturals.

The Biebers visited Alaia Baldwin in the hospital this weekend to check in on her after giving birth to a baby girl, Iris, whom JB and HB were all too happy to pose with and cuddle. Check out Justin cradling the kid with his shirt off ... dude seems ready to be a papa!

Also of note ... he and his wife were both wearing masks while getting their turn with the child, so good on them for being responsible. We must say, a baby looks good with them.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alaia -- Hailey's older sis -- announced the birth of her and Andrew Aronow's kid Thursday, writing ... "💞IRIS ELLE ARONOW!💞Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you! 💕"