Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West at Wyoming Ranch

Justin Bieber Howdy Kanye ... Pays Visit at Wyoming Ranch
7/25/2020 6:20 AM PT
Kanye West got another famous visitor Friday who was not Kim Kardashian -- this time around, it was Justin Bieber.
Justin and wife Hailey have been tooling around the country in an RV, and they made a stop at Kanye's Wyoming ranch.
Kanye posted a photo of the 2 of them, along with Damon Dash, in what looks like some sort of hanger. Kanye said, "DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus."
Bieber has been tight with Ye -- over music and faith -- and we're guessing the visit was more about support than foam.
As you know by now, the family is deeply concerned Kanye is in the middle of a serious, bipolar episode. He has rejected Kim's plea for him to get help and we're told he barely speaks to her.
As for Bieber ... he's been supporting all things Kanye for a while ... hitting up Ye's Sunday Service last February.
