Kendall Jenner's Malibu Doggy Run with Devin Booker, Post-Bubble Couple!

Breaking News

The bubble life is over -- so it's back to the couple life for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

The two have been inseparable since Devin's Phoenix Suns were bounced from the NBA Bubble last week ... picking up their romance right where it left off.

Check out 23-year-old Devin and 24-year-old Kendall running errands in Malibu Monday -- scooping up a brand new dog bowl for DB's pooch, Haven.

They're wearing masks! The dog's on a leash! They're doing everything right!

Remember, Devin left the Orlando bubble on Friday -- immediately hit Nobu for a fancy reunion dinner with Kendall on Saturday night. Can you blame him?!

Before the NBA season re-started, Devin and Kendall were getting pretty close ... even taking road trips together. Remember the quick Sedona getaway?

Play video content APRIL 2020 TMZSports.com

Devin played insanely well during the Suns' undefeated bubble run -- some say he should have been named MVP of the restart.

But, post-season life doesn't seem to bad either ...