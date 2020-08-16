Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Kylie Jenner Have Dinner at Nobu

Kendall Jenner was true to form -- as in looking amazing -- as she stepped out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu Saturday night, with a guy she's said in the past she's not dating, but if Kendall and NBA star Devin Booker are just friends, they're REALLY good friends.

Kendall and Devin have chowed down at Nobu in the past. They've been seen together in various places over the last few months, including a road trip through Sedona, AZ. They've also been flirting online, so there's definitely some smoke here.

As for Devin, he was sprung from the NBA bubble Friday after the Phoenix Suns failed to make the playoffs.