Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Post Similar Arizona Mountain Photos

Kendall Jenner's hiking cover might've been blown by Devin Booker -- whom she's been dating -- because the dude made it clear ... Arizona was the place to be pre-NBA bubble.

The model posted a photo Saturday of her in a cool looking desert-y, mountainous region with a body of water below. She called it "not earth" from a trip she took a few weeks ago -- but didn't give much more of a hint than that. It could be anywhere on its face.

Now, it appears her recent point guard boo thang might've actually spilled a major clue -- assuming he and Kendall are still hanging out as much as they were earlier this year. Devin put up a few photos himself a few days ago of him hiking at Slide Rock State Park.

It's a place with tons of canyons and with tons of creek beds covering the floor throughout -- and just looking at the photos, we have to say they look kinda similar in scenery.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, Devin plays for the Phoenix Suns -- and presumably has a place out there too. So, if they are hookin' up -- like Kendall has implied of late -- it's safe to assume she was somewhere in Arizona with her guy before he was sequestered away for work.