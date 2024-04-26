King Charles to Return to Public Duties Amid Funeral-Planning Reports

King Charles seems to be trying to put rumors of his ill health to bed -- the Royal Family just announced he'll return to the spotlight, this after reports his cancer battle isn't going well.

The Royal Family's X account posted a pic of the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, online Friday -- showing the couple looking happy and healthy ... while declaring His Royal Highness will take over public duties again beginning Tuesday by visiting a cancer treatment center.

Also in the statement ... word of KC and QC hosting the Emperor and Empress of Japan in June -- a major state visit coming up soon, and yet another seemingly tactical move by The Firm to prove the King can handle all major responsibilities.

The Royal Family ended the announcement by passing along Charles and Camila's shared gratitude for all the well-wishes they've received since his coronation last May.

ICYMI ... The Daily Beast published an exclusive Thursday saying King Charles is in poor health as he battles an unspecified type of cancer. DB shocked many with the news 'cause Charles has looked robust recently ... but, they're saying it's taking a toll behind closed doors.

It's apparently so serious insiders told the publication Buckingham Palace regularly updates the funeral plans for Charles ... and a separate dos and don'ts doc from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral's also floating around.

It'd make sense if the Royals were trying to mask the worst of the King's illness ... they're sorta known for putting on brave faces in public while suffering behind closed doors -- and Charles may feel he needs to get out in front of worldwide crowds to put minds at ease.

Charles even stepped out for Easter Service at St. George's Chapel just a few weeks ago ... and, from the smile on his face, it's hard to tell anything at all's wrong. He hasn't been seen in public since then ... but now, we're gonna be seeing a whole lot more of him soon.