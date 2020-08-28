Justin & Hailey Bieber Buy $25.8 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills
Justin & Hailey Bieber New Mansion, Who Dis? Upgrade Home in Bev Hills
8/28/2020 2:26 PM PT
Justin and Hailey Bieber are land barons in L.A., with multiple, multi-million dollar mansions in the same city ... and the latest is a major upgrade.
The singer and his model wife just dropped a whopping $25.8 million on a massive home in the rich and star-studded Beverly Park, an insanely exclusive Beverly Hills gated community ... where they'll live right across the street from Magic Johnson.
The 11,000-sq. ft. mansion comes with 7 bedrooms and TEN bathrooms, sitting on a 2.5-acre estate up high in the Bev Hills mountains.
Among the highlights -- besides the obvious -- checkerboard stone floor in the foyer, a chef's kitchen, a library that opens up to a garden, a master suite with its own patio, a home gym, a movie theater, an outdoor fireplace, and infinity-edged swimming pool, a koi pond ... and a full-size tennis court.
Along with Magic ... some of their other new neighbors include Sofia Vergara, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart and Denzel Washington.
The Biebers still own a 6,132-square-foot, 5-bed, 7-bath Beverly Hills property they bought in 2018 for $8.5 million. However, like we first told you, they were quickly looking for a new place in L.A. to plant roots ... and Justin casually posted about selling it in October.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.