Tyler Herro Lands 'Quarantine N Chill' Offer From Hot Model After Flirty Tweet

Breaking News Getty Composite

NBA rookie Tyler Herro's shooting percentage just went WAYYY up during the NBA's coronavirus suspension ... pulling up from half-court with an absolutely stunning model -- and he SWISHED!!

The 20-year-old Miami Heat rising star is known for being a sharp shooter on the court ... but the youngblood decided to test his range on Twitter ... hitting Katya Elise Henry with the "wyd" (which means "what you doin'" for all the old readers out there).

As it turns out, the bold move worked out for Herro -- 'cause the fitness guru responded "quarantine n chill?" with the side-eye flirty emoji!!!!

Of course, all the NBA players have been told to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 break ... but for Henry?? Might be worth risking it all.

KEH has been tied to guys like Austin Mahone and Kyle Kuzma in the past ... but it's unclear if she's really pursuing Herro or if they're joking and we're all idiots.