NBA's Tyler Herro Makes Out With Thonged-Out Katya Elise Henry On Boat

Quarantine MVP Tyler Herro and his GF, Katya Elise Henry, are officially at the "thonged-out boat PDA" level of their relationship ... and we're here for it.

Remember, the 20-year-old Miami Heat rookie shot his shot with the 26-year-old model/fitness guru at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic ... and the dude hit nothin' but net.

The new couple is clearly still going strong months later ... with KEH posting a steamy PDA pic while out on a boat.

"All about my baby sh*t is craaazy," Henry captioned the Instagram post ... with Herro adding, "my baby ❤️."