NBA's Tyler Herro Makes Out With Thonged-Out Katya Elise Henry On Boat
7/6/2020 9:29 AM PT
Quarantine MVP Tyler Herro and his GF, Katya Elise Henry, are officially at the "thonged-out boat PDA" level of their relationship ... and we're here for it.
Remember, the 20-year-old Miami Heat rookie shot his shot with the 26-year-old model/fitness guru at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic ... and the dude hit nothin' but net.
The new couple is clearly still going strong months later ... with KEH posting a steamy PDA pic while out on a boat.
"All about my baby sh*t is craaazy," Henry captioned the Instagram post ... with Herro adding, "my baby ❤️."
Herro and Henry are the latest hot couple to hit the waters during the pandemic ... with Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey having a fried chicken date night ... and Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews recently adding some "PG-13" PDA.
Friendly reminder to always shoot your shot, ladies and gents!!
