President Trump Removes Josh Hokit Chain After Michelle Obama Comment, New Video Shows
President Trump Ditches Hokit Chain After Obama Jab ... Reaction Caught On Vid
President Donald Trump appeared uncomfortable after Josh Hokit's nasty remarks about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250 ... to the point where he yanked the fighter's chain right off his own neck shortly after the controversial comment.
The new footage was unearthed by CNN on Monday ... showing POTUS reacting in real time to Hokit's now-viral moment after beating Derrick Lewis via 2nd-round TKO on the White House South Lawn.
As part of his celebration, Hokit went over to Trump and put a chain on him ... which DJT initially embraced, shaking the fighter's hand and giving him a standing ovation.
But after the undefeated heavyweight got his thoughts on the former First Lady off his chest, Trump didn't seem nearly as happy with the gesture.
The clip shows Trump waiting a beat before removing the chain ... and then he appeared to cringe as the rest of the crowd reacted.
The prez has not shied away from his hate for the Obamas in the past -- but this one seemed a bit too out of bounds, even for him.