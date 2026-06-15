President Trump Removes Josh Hokit Chain After Michelle Obama Comment, New Video Shows

Play video content Video: Trump Seen Ditching Josh Hokit Chain After Michelle Obama Remark CNN

President Donald Trump appeared uncomfortable after Josh Hokit's nasty remarks about Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250 ... to the point where he yanked the fighter's chain right off his own neck shortly after the controversial comment.

The new footage was unearthed by CNN on Monday ... showing POTUS reacting in real time to Hokit's now-viral moment after beating Derrick Lewis via 2nd-round TKO on the White House South Lawn.

Play video content Video: Josh Hokit Gifts President Trump His Chain at UFC Freedom 250 X/@MargoMartin47

As part of his celebration, Hokit went over to Trump and put a chain on him ... which DJT initially embraced, shaking the fighter's hand and giving him a standing ovation.

But after the undefeated heavyweight got his thoughts on the former First Lady off his chest, Trump didn't seem nearly as happy with the gesture.

The clip shows Trump waiting a beat before removing the chain ... and then he appeared to cringe as the rest of the crowd reacted.