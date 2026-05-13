President Trump Shares Post Calling for 'Traitor' Barack Obama's Arrest

'Arrest Obama The Traitor' Sounds Good To Me!!!

President Trump is back to bashing his favorite political targets ... Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

In recent posts on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump reposted a call to "Arrest Obama the traitor."

Trump also shared an A.I.-generated image showing Obama, Biden and Nancy Pelosi bathing in a filthy Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. He captioned the post, "Dumacrats Love Sewage."

The Obama posts followed reposts of allegations Obama was spying on Trump's 2016 campaign.

Trump's Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool comment came among a flurry of posts, ripping The New York Times' reporting on how much it might cost to repair the monument.