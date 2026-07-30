WNBA Deletes Video of Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Betting On Game

Play video content Video: Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Appear to Bet On Game in Now-Deleted Video

The WNBA is backpedaling on a social media post that promoted two of its biggest stars violating league policy ... scrubbing a video of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese putting $400 on the outcome of a game from its X account.

The friendly wager was made during All-Star Weekend ... with Bueckers and Reese agreeing to shell out four crisp $100 bills if their respective teams lost in Wednesday's showdown.

"I know y'all gonna lose ... but if y'all win, you get the 400," Reese said in the clip while holding a wad of cash.

Bueckers was reminded of the exchange ahead of the Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream contest ... and she doubled down on her agreement, saying, "Bet. I'm standing on that."

The league shared the whole interaction on X ... adding, "Paige Bueckers on the bet she made with Angel Reese at All-Star Weekend on tonight's matchup."

Reese's Dream ended up winning ... and after the contest, she joked she was expecting an Apple Pay transaction from the former UConn baller.

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Just one big issue -- the W's current collective bargaining agreement prohibits players from making such bets.

"Any player found by the Commissioner after a hearing to have been guilty of wagering (directly or indirectly), or of offering or attempting to wager, money or anything of value on the outcome, score, or any other aspect of any WNBA Competition shall, in the sole discretion of the Commissioner, be subject to a fine, suspension, and/or dismissal and disqualification from any further association with the WNBA," the rule states.

That being said, someone must've stepped in and told the league's social media team to scrub the clip from its page.

Chances are Reese and Bueckers won't get the Pete Rose treatment ... but they could be fined or suspended for the stunt, especially with sports betting becoming a huge issue in the NBA in recent years -- in fact, Jontay Porter was banned for life in 2024.

The WNBA has yet to address any possible punishment.