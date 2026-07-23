USA Today Writer Defends Story Ripping Caitlin Clark, Amid Intense Backlash

Caitlin Clark's no stranger to taking a beating on and off the court -- this time the thumping is coming from a USA Today writer who's now scrambling to clean up her own mess after the internet lost its mind.

Nancy Armour torched the Indiana Fever superstar this week in a story titled, "Caitlin Clark's flopping isn't just annoying -- it's becoming dangerous" ... where she argues CC's dramatics are putting the safety of Black and queer WNBA players at risk.

The reaction was fast and furious. Fellow media members and sports fans ripped the piece as over-the-top and totally unfair.

On Thursday, Armour admitted she missed the mark ... while still standing by the core of her attack.

"In my recent column, I made an inartful comparison with the murder of Emmett Till," she wrote. "I intended to connect the issues the WNBA is currently facing with its All-Star Game being hosted in Till’s hometown of Chicago. I obviously did not provide enough context for that."

Then she doubled down.

"However, this point stands: There is a history in this country of perceived threats to white women being weaponized against African-Americans, and the danger that poses to Black players in the league. Players have been abused online and have reported receiving death threats. That has to be taken more seriously."

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Whether the clarification cools things off remains to be seen.