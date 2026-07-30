Eagles Coach Vic Fangio Pulls A Fauci, Pleads Fifth W/ Media At Training Camp

Play video content Video: Vic Fangio Channels Fauci, Pleads the Fifth During Eagles Training Camp The Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio was rarin' and ready to face the media on Thursday ... thanks to some inspo from the country's most polarizing medical figure, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The veteran defensive coordinator barely sat down at the podium before dropping this gem on a reporter who asked about the team's plan at the Safety position.

“I’m gonna be like Fauci and just take the Fifth Amendment on all questions," Fangio joked. "Did you guys see that? Oh my god.”

Cue the laughter.

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The DC then asked the reporter to repeat the query before actually answering.

Of course, you'd have to be living under a rock not to get the joke.

Just one day earlier, Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during a heated, contentious Senate hearing, refusing to answer questions about COVID and the government's pandemic response.

The clips exploded online … and the controversy clearly reached the Eagles' building.