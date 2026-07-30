Packers Legend Ahman Green Reveals He Has Parkinson's

Former Green Bay Packers star Ahman Green just revealed some devastating health news ... he has Parkinson's.

The Packers' all-time leading rusher opened up about the diagnosis on the "Go Long with Tyler Dunne" podcast, revealing he got the official early-onset Parkinson's diagnosis back in January 2025 after dealing with symptoms for years.

Green, 49, kept it mostly private at first, only telling family and close friends ... but he's now obviously decided to go public.

Ahman described some of the early warning signs he experienced, saying his feet would twitch while he was asleep, and he knew something wasn't right.

"I knew something was going on long before [the official diagnosis]," he said.

Green says as a result of the condition, his short-term memory is "trash." The former football star says he has trouble remembering names.

The former Pro Bowl running back, who racked up a franchise-record 8,322 rushing yards in Green Bay (plus stints with the Seahawks and Texans), says he's not going to let the disease take over his life.

"I got the reins," Ahman said. "I'm in control. I'm not going to let this control me."