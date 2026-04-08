Michael J. Fox Is Alive, Despite Concern After CNN's 'Remembering' Post

Everyone can take a deep breath ... Michael J. Fox is alive.

The beloved actor's representative tells TMZ ... "Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews."

Uncertainty about Michael's well-being stirred after CNN shared an article and video titled "Remembering the life of actor Michael J. Fox." There were no reports of his passing ... and the post has since been taken down.

Michael made a surprise appearance at PaleyFest LA on Tuesday to join the wrap party for the 3rd season of the comedy series, "Shrinking." The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and included a special screening, followed by conversation led by showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence and co-creator and star Jason Segel ... along with cast members Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Michael J. Fox guest stars in the show's 3rd season.

As you know, his public appearances are far and few in between, and he's taken a major step back from acting due to his life with Parkinson's disease.

The "Back to the Future" star was diagnosed at the age of 29 back in 1990 ... but didn't announce his diagnosis until 1998. He has since become a prominent spokesperson for Parkinson's research, and even founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, which has funded more than $2 billion in research.

He retired in 2020 due to speech and memory challenges brought on by Parkinson's ... though he appeared in his 2023 documentary "Still" and has since acted in "The Good Fight: and "Shrinking," and landed some voice roles.