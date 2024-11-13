'Back to the Future' Will NEVER Have 4th Film or Reboot, Writer Insists

"Back to the Future" fans and Universal Pictures have been asking for a new time-traveling chapter for nearly 35 years, but it ain't happenin' ... like, EVER, the franchise co-creator and writer tells TMZ.

Bob Gale tells TMZ ... 'BTTF' fans and Universal Pictures can stop wondering -- and definitely stop asking -- 'cause there will NEVER be a fourth film. And just as important, there will NEVER be a reboot or a spinoff.

We caught up with writer and franchise co-creator after director Robert Zemeckis recently said he dug the idea of turning "Back to the Future: The Musical" into a film, much the same way "Hamilton" was done.

Well, BG says forget that too ... fans can go to the theater for the show and stream the other 3 films starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd to their hearts' content, because the DeLorean is officially parked -- for good. “I don't think I can be any more clear,” Bob said for the cheap seats.

As you might recall ... the first 'BTTF' film released in '85, was a massive hit, and spawned 2 equally successful sequels -- along with games, toys, a cartoon series and most recently, the musical.