'Avengers' Cast Assembles for 'Election Endgame' Message to Endorse Kamala

Scarlett Johansson was on a mission, gathering her 'Avengers' squad for an urgent pow-wow -- and it wasn't about saving the world this time, but to endorse Kamala Harris.

The superhero squad hyped the video, dubbing it the "Election Endgame" and going ga-ga over their newly formed tagline, "Down For Democracy."

It's all fun and games, complete with dramatic superhero music in the background, but the underlying message is crystal clear -- they're urging everyone to vote for Kamala!

Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 31, 2024 @MarkRuffalo