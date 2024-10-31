'Avengers' Cast Assembles for 'Election Endgame' Message to Endorse Kamala

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Avengers' Cast Assemble For Election Endgame ... Stars Endorse Kamala

Scarlett Johansson was on a mission, gathering her 'Avengers' squad for an urgent pow-wow -- and it wasn't about saving the world this time, but to endorse Kamala Harris.

The superhero squad was back in action, with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Danai Gurira, and Paul Bettany joining ScarJo to rally voters against Trump, all just days before the big election showdown.

The superhero squad hyped the video, dubbing it the "Election Endgame" and going ga-ga over their newly formed tagline, "Down For Democracy."

It's all fun and games, complete with dramatic superhero music in the background, but the underlying message is crystal clear -- they're urging everyone to vote for Kamala!

Mark Ruffalo also delivered a passionate plea on X, stressing that a vote for Kamala would help steer crucial issues like women's reproductive rights, climate change, and LGBTQIA+ rights in a positive direction for America's future.

