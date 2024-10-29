Kamala Harris Campaign Taking Over Las Vegas Sphere Through Election Day

Kamala Harris' campaign is rolling out its biggest advertisement a week before the election -- literally -- by taking over one of the most famous entertainment venues in the world.

Team Harris-Walz tells TMZ ... the campaign will be running an ad on the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas, referred to as the Exosphere. We're told this will launch today and will continue through Election Day. Although it's not live yet, we've obtained a first look at what you can expect at the Sphere.

Play video content Team Harris-Walz

Check out the video ... some of Harris' key messages spin in rotation, such as "Vote For Opportunity," and "Vote For A New Way Forward." Images of VP Harris will appear for all of Sin City to see, and the ad makes it clear to vote by November 5.

This is the first time a political campaign has ever been activated on the Exosphere ... and the campaign projects the in-person and online impact of their ad will reach millions of voters.

Clearly, the Harris-Walz team is pulling out all the stops to get voters to the polls ... particularly in Nevada, which is an important swing state. Advertising in NV doesn't stop at the Sphere ... we're told campaigning in the Silver State includes homepage takeovers of newspapers and mobile billboards in major cities across the state.

Kamala has been to the Sphere as a fan ... saying in a recent interview she saw U2 perform at the iconic venue alongside her husband, Doug.