Kamala Harris' Heated Exchange on Fox News Over Trump, 'Enemy Within' Remark

The Kamala Harris interview billed as her in the lion's den got as fiery as expected, with a heated exchange erupting with Fox News' Bret Baier over a Donald Trump remark about the "enemy within" America.

The Vice President's sit down with Bret lasted about 30 minutes, covering a slew of hot-button campaign issues ... like immigration, transgender issues, President Biden's mental acuity and, of course, her opponent.

That's when the fireworks really started as Bret asked Harris about the fact roughly half of U.S. voters want Trump back in the White House. As he put it to her, "Are they misguided the 50 percent? Are they stupid?"

Harris quickly fired back, "Oh God, I would never say that about the American people" ... and then she pointed the finger at Trump, saying, "He's the one who tends to demean and belittle and diminish the American people. He's the one who talks about an enemy within" -- referring to Trump previously saying he'd use the military on American citizens to tackle high crime and immigration.

When Bret played a clip of Trump -- from a Fox News interview earlier in the day -- which he said addressed that topic -- things got even more tense. Watch how Harris reacted to the clip ... insisting it didn't reflect the "enemy within" remarks to which she was referring.

Really, the interview played like a debate with Baier and Harris speaking over each other several times ... particularly during an exchange about U.S. immigration policy.

