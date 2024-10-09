Kamala Harris Shares Beers With Stephen Colbert on his Late Night Show

Kamala Harris on Tuesday night leaned into the old adage that you want to elect someone you can have a beer with -- and she did exactly that with Stephen Colbert.

The Vice President sat down with Colbert on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and the two discussed her campaign to become the next president of the United States with under a month left in her race against the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

Colbert kicked things off, pointing out that ever since Kamala named Tim Walz as her VP pick everyone has been calling it the "vibe election."

He said he thinks elections are won on vibes because people want to elect someone they can relate to and have a beer with, asking if Kamala would have a brewski with him.

Kamala nodded and laughed as Colbert retrieved two cans of "Miller High Life" — giving her one while keeping the other for himself. Kamala and Colbert cracked open their beers and toasted, before each took a sip.

Colbert made a point of saying Miller was produced in the swing state of Wisconsin — and Kamala highlighted it was the champagne of beers.

Then Colbert turned to Pennsylvania, another swing state, and requested that Kamala choose between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers without making their fans mad.

Instead, Kamala chose the San Francisco 49ers — bursting out in her famous cackle and explaining that nobody would get angry at her for picking her hometown team. Kamala, as you know, is from SF.