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Pat McAfee's Wife Samantha Welcomes Second Child After Emergency C-Section

Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Baby No. 2 Arrives Via Emergency C-Section

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Pat McAfee’s got plenty to celebrate -- and exhale over -- after welcoming baby No. 2 with wife Samantha McAfee ... following a scary emergency C-section!

In a lengthy X post Monday, Pat announced the arrival of son Midas Robert McAfee -- revealing doctors made the call Friday night after Samantha’s high-risk pregnancy took a turn with severe preeclampsia.

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Pat proudly shared ... "Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42 PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend … 10 toes, 10 fingers, full head of hair."

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He said he and Samantha got some time with Midas before the newborn was taken to the NICU to help develop his lungs and adjust after arriving a few weeks early.

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As for Samantha -- Pat had nothing but praise ... writing she was "recovering like a badass" from the major surgery and saying he was blown away by her strength through it all.

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Now, the couple’s looking ahead to bringing little Midas home -- where big sister Mackenzie, 3, is apparently more than ready to meet her baby bro. Big congrats to the growing McAfee crew!

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