Pat McAfee's Wife Samantha Welcomes Second Child After Emergency C-Section

Pat McAfee’s got plenty to celebrate -- and exhale over -- after welcoming baby No. 2 with wife Samantha McAfee ... following a scary emergency C-section!

In a lengthy X post Monday, Pat announced the arrival of son Midas Robert McAfee -- revealing doctors made the call Friday night after Samantha’s high-risk pregnancy took a turn with severe preeclampsia.

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Pat proudly shared ... "Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42 PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend … 10 toes, 10 fingers, full head of hair."

He said he and Samantha got some time with Midas before the newborn was taken to the NICU to help develop his lungs and adjust after arriving a few weeks early.

As for Samantha -- Pat had nothing but praise ... writing she was "recovering like a badass" from the major surgery and saying he was blown away by her strength through it all.