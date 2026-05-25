President Trump Posts Barack Obama's A.I. Mugshot on Truth Social

President Trump wants to see former President Barack Obama behind bars ... and now we're seeing how that image might look — courtesy of DJT.

On Sunday, the Prez posted an A.I. photo on Truth Social, showing a fake mugshot of Obama holding a name plate that reads "Barack Hussein Obama."

Obama is surrounded by other former top U.S. officials, including ex-FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA Director John Brennan, dressed in orange jumpsuits holding their own name plates.

Each former official is posing for a booking photo in a 'Brady Bunch' tic-tac-toe grid, which Trump labeled "The Shady Bunch." In his caption, DJT called this bunch a "(Sick!) group of people" who have weaponized the government.

There's absolutely no love lost between them and Trump, although in public DJT and Bam seem to put their differences aside when they're together.

Trump and Comey have a long and complicated history ... from JC investigating DJT's first administration for alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Trump won against Hillary Clinton.