Spencer Pratt Distances Mayoral Campaign From Republican Party

Spencer Pratt's putting more distance between himself and the Republican Party -- telling his followers he's not running for either major political party because he's not a fan of politicians.

The former reality star turned mayoral candidate took to X to clarify his party affiliation -- or lack thereof -- Saturday ... sharing a photo of his name on the ballot.

Pratt notes his name doesn't have a "D" for Democrat or "R" for Republican on it ... he's not part of either tribe, as he calls them.

Pratt says he's not part of a political party because he hates politicians ... he's a concerned Angeleno asking for more out of his local government.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt on Why He Has Turned into A Republican CNN

This may surprise some who heard him explain to Elex Michaelson the other day why he became a Republican.

ICYMI, Pratt says he became more aligned with the GOP during his early reality show days ... when people started threatening him and Heidi Montag -- and they were told by law enforcement to get guns as added protection.

Dems were too anti-gun, Pratt says ... so he embraced the Republican party. While he might personally be a Republican, his message is quite clear ... he's running as a candidate for all Angelenos -- regardless of party affiliation.

Pratt's distance from the Republican party comes after a couple prominent conservatives -- President Donald Trump and Erika Kirk -- threw their support behind him.

Play video content Video: President Trump Rooting for Spencer Pratt's Bid For Mayor CNN

After the prez showed his support, Spencer told us ... "Everybody wants me to succeed because L.A. is the most important city in the country" -- not turning down Trump's endorsement but not embracing it either.