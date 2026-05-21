Spencer Pratt Says he Turned Into a Gun-Slinging Republican as a Hated Reality Star

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt on Why He Has Turned into A Republican CNN

Spencer Pratt says he became a Republican because he received a ton of death threats as a reality star -- so he decided to align himself with the party that supports gun ownership.

The former star of "The Hills"-turned-Los Angeles mayoral candidate sat down for an interview Thursday with CNN anchor Elex Michaelson, who asked Spencer on "The Story Is with Elex Michaelson" why he's a Republican.

Spencer started off by saying Elex was going to break some news before explaining that he was getting a slew of death threats because he was once a "hated reality star."

He said his security team told him to buy firearms, which is what Spencer and his wife, Heidi, did to protect themselves in "dangerous" Los Angeles.

Spencer said he needed "CCWs" -- carry concealed weapons -- which have the support of the Republican party. The Dems, not so much.

And it was that support, Spencer says, that led him down the Republican path for his own safety and that of his family.