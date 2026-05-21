Spencer Pratt Says His Political Role Model is Jesus Christ

Spencer Pratt -- the reality star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate -- has one hell of a political role model ... Jesus Christ himself!

That's right ... CNN journalist Elex Michaelson asked Spencer if he has a political role model during their interview Thursday on "The Story is with Elex Michaelson."

And Spencer bluntly responded, "Jesus Christ. He was a politician." Elex seemed a bit surprised as he cracked a smile, before changing gears and asking which MODERN politician Spencer is drawn to.

You'll have to watch the clip to hear Spencer's answer. We'll give you a little hint. It's not Jesus.