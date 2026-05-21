Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Spencer Pratt Says His Political Role Model is Jesus Christ

Spencer Pratt Jesus Christ Is My Political Role Model!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
spencer pratt los angeles mayor getty comp
Getty Composite

Spencer Pratt -- the reality star turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate -- has one hell of a political role model ... Jesus Christ himself!

That's right ... CNN journalist Elex Michaelson asked Spencer if he has a political role model during their interview Thursday on "The Story is with Elex Michaelson."

And Spencer bluntly responded, "Jesus Christ. He was a politician." Elex seemed a bit surprised as he cracked a smile, before changing gears and asking which MODERN politician Spencer is drawn to.

karen bass sub getty swipe 2
Getty

You'll have to watch the clip to hear Spencer's answer. We'll give you a little hint. It's not Jesus.

As you know, Spencer is trying to unseat incumbant mayor Karen Bass on election day, which is June 2. Get out and vote, people! 