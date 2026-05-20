Spencer Pratt Battles Karen Bass As Thanos In New A.I. Political Ad

Spencer Pratt's supporters have an endgame for his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles ... pitting him as the hero L.A. needs opposite Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom as Marvel villains ... at least according to a new A.I. attack ad shared online.

Be the Hero LA needs. Vote Spencer Pratt. pic.twitter.com/VTskAwynpB @charliebcurran

The new video dropped Wednesday ... and it borrows heavily from "Avengers: Endgame" and other superhero movies ... with Spencer as Batman facing off against Mayor Bass as Thanos and Governor Newsom as Doctor Doom.

In the ad, Newsom, Bass, former VP Kamala Harris, and a marionette of fellow mayoral candidate Nithya Raman propose "evil" ideas to make L.A. worse and stop Spencer from becoming mayor.

Spencer crashes his armored Batmobile and prepares for a showdown with Newsom, Bass, and an army of Democratic Socialists for America ... pausing for a moment to say, "I'm just one man."

Next, portals appear, and in steps street vendors, dog walkers, moms, firefighters, cops, doctors, nurses, and other working professionals -- a whole mass of people -- as Spencer leads the charge.

An X user named Charlie Curran created the video using A.I. -- he's the same guy who made previous ads -- including a similar one with Spencer as Batman bashing prominent Democrats in an L.A. hellscape and another playing off Charli XCX's "brat" era.

Bass says the A.I. ads are "taking a violent turn" with "hateful" messaging that can "demonize people."