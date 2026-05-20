Matthew Perry’s Mom Slams Late Actor’s Assistant in Court For Behavior at Funeral

Matthew Perry’s mom, Suzanne Morrison, wrote an emotional letter slamming her late son’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, ahead of his sentencing, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the letter written by Suzanne ahead of Kenneth’s sentencing in his criminal case. Kenneth is accused of helping secure Ketamine for the "Friends" star and even shooting him up at times. Matthew died on Oct. 28, 2023. Kenneth injected the star with Ketamine on the day in question.

Matthew’s mom wrote, “My name is Suzanne. I am also Momma-Mooma, the name my son Matthew gave me.”

“The name I loved to hear for all those years,” she said. “He was Matso, my Manew.”

“He was, in spite of all we went through, my heart and soul. And then one night he was just a body, lying all but naked on the cold, damp grass of his backyard,” Suzanne said.

“Helicopters circled overhead, eager for a glimpse of my dead little boy, a picture they could show the whole world while I stood out on the street in the cold and begged for a blanket to cover him. Impossible, of course.”

Suzanne said the next day she went to see Matthew in a mortuary, “and he had been bathed and dressed” and “looked almost beautiful and somehow relieved.”

The late actor’s mom noted, “Matthew fought for half his life – more than half – against addiction. Fought and failed and came back to fight again.”

Suzanne said she was relieved when Kenneth started working for Matthew. “He had known Kenny, and so had we, for 25 years,” the letter read.

She said, “Mathew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny’s most important job – by far – was to be my son’s companion and guardian in his fight against addiction.”

“His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free. Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew’s orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe.”

Suzanne said that instead of protecting Matthew, “he aided and abetted” his drug addiction.

She claimed Kenneth “arranged for one source of supply, then another. Shot the drugs into Matthew’s body, though he was not in the least qualified.” And he did it again and again.

“And when he had killed my son, he kept a sharp eye on me. He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery,” she said.

Suzanne said Kenneth insisted on speaking at Matthew’s funeral, where she claimed he clung to her. “We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price,” she said.