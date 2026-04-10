'Ketamine Queen' Begged for Forgiveness Before Matthew Perry Case Sentencing

The "Ketamine Queen" begged for forgiveness in court ... apologizing to the families impacted by her actions, before being sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Jasveen Sangha told an L.A. courtroom Wednesday she was deeply ashamed, comparing her guilt to wearing a jacket she can’t take off, no matter how hard she tries.

Jasveen said not a day goes by that she doesn't think about the impact of her actions ... adding as someone who loves her own family, she's sorry for the pain caused to others.

Sangha also thanked Judge Garnett and both U.S. Attorneys for "stopping me in my tracks" ... calling it the harshest reality check of her life and acknowledging their roles in getting drugs off the streets and out of the hands of those battling addiction.

She said she now wants to move forward with healing, growth, and a chance at new beginnings.

As we reported … Sangha pled guilty last year to five charges -- including three counts of ketamine distribution, one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.