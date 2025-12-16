2nd Doctor Who Pleaded Guilty in Matthew Perry Death Case Sentenced

The second of 2 doctors who pleaded guilty in connection with Matthew Perry's death was sentenced Tuesday ... and the judge gave Dr. Mark Chavez a pretty light sentence.

United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett sentenced Chavez to eight months' home confinement and ordered him to complete 300 hours of community service.

In October 2024, Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He quickly cut a deal with the feds after a slew of arrests were made in connection with Perry's death. Chavez admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, which was then sold to Perry weeks before the actor's fatal overdose.

Prosecutors said Chavez obtained the ketamine fraudulently by submitting a prescription in the name of a patient without the patient's knowledge or consent.

Earlier this month, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to 4 counts of distributing ketamine.

In a text discussion over how much to charge Perry for the drugs, Plasencia wrote to Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

The text was highlighted in a victim impact letter written to the judge by Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison.

He wrote, "This doctor conspired to break his most important vows, repeatedly, sneaked through the night to meet his victim in secret. For what, a few thousand dollars? So he could feed on the vulnerability of our son…and crow, as he did so, with that revealing question: 'I wonder how much this moron will pay. Let’s find out.'"

As you know ... Perry overdosed on ketamine and drowned in his hot tub back in 2023.