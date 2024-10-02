Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry Case Pleads Guilty

One of the doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine death is one step closer to prison ... because he just copped to a crime.

Dr. Mark Chavez, one of 2 physicians busted in the Perry case, appeared before a judge in federal court Wednesday in Los Angeles and pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

As we reported ... Chavez quickly cut a deal with the feds after a slew of arrests were made in connection with Perry's death. Now, he's formally entered his plea.

Chavez is facing up to 10 years in prison, but his sentencing won't happen until next April.

In the meantime, Chavez remains free on a $50,000 bond ... and he's already surrendered his passport, and agreed not to work as a doctor.

He's reportedly surrendered his medical license. According to the feds, Chavez was on the receiving end of an email from one of the other charged suspects, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, which read, "I wonder how much this moron will pay [for the ketamine].

Dr. Chavez is one of 3 who took plea deals in Matthew's case ... joining Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, who prosecutors say helped broker the drug deals.