Doctor Charged In Matthew Perry Case Makes First Court Appearance

UPDATE

2:35 PM PT -- U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean Rosenbluth ordered Dr. Mark Chavez released on $50,000 bond Friday. Chavez agreed at a separate administrative hearing earlier this week -- not in federal court -- to surrender his California medical license.

One of the doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine death appeared in front of a judge for the first time Friday.

Dr. Mark Chavez, one of two physicians busted in the Perry case, was arraigned Friday afternoon in a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

He appeared with his lawyer, and Judge Jean Rosenbluth told Chavez he could remain free on bond with restrictions, according to the Associated Press. Chavez agreed to surrender his passport, and not to work as a doctor.

As we reported ... Dr. Chavez has already cut a deal with the feds, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Friday, Chavez didn't enter his guilty plea -- which he will do with a different judge on a future undetermined date, according to the AP.

He's facing up to 10 years in prison ... and it will be interesting to see how the judge sentences him in light of the plea deal.

Dr. Chavez is one of three who took plea deals here ... joining Matthew's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, who prosecutors say helped broker the drug deals.

The other two charged in the case ... Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha, AKA "The Ketamine Queen," appeared in court earlier this month and pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Chavez and Dr. Plasencia had their registrations to write prescriptions pulled after their arrests.

Play video content TMZ.com

They are both still technically doctors though ... the California Medical Board hasn't suspended their licenses yet ... and Dr. P has reopened his medical practice.