'Ketamine Queen' Arrested Before Matthew Perry Case on Drug Charges

Jasveen Sangha, AKA the "Ketamine Queen," was charged in another ketamine case just months before she was charged in the death of Matthew Perry ... TMZ has learned.

Sangha was indicted in April, and according to the U.S. Attorney, the month before she "knowingly and intentionally distributed ketamine," along with methamphetamine.

Before she was indicted, the feds got a search warrant and they found "significant quantities of illegal drugs, including 1,978 grams of orange pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine, 79 bottles containing a clear liquid that field tested positive for ketamine, and various other suspect narcotics."

Authorities say they also found MDMA, Xanax, mushrooms and cocaine.

During the search, authorities found her in the master bedroom, and agents say they found a green journal with handwritten notes that appeared to detail thousands of dollars of drug transactions, including sale prices and weights.

On a phone authorities seized, they say found video files related to drug trafficking, including a video that had her voice describing "cooking" ketamine while boiling liquid ketamine on a stove to convert it to powder.

They also found a firearm in a closet.

Sangha has pled not guilty in the prior case.

