Matthew Perry Death, Charges Against 2 Doctors, 'Ketamine Queen' and Personal Assistant

Law enforcement authorities say a broad, underground criminal network was responsible for supplying Matthew Perry with the ketamine that led to his death.

Two medical doctors, Perry's live-in assistant, and someone referred to as the "Ketamine Queen" have been charged with illegally conspiring to provide the drug to the "Friends" actor."

Authorities say the 5 defendants all knew Perry was in the throes of addiction from September, 2023 to the time of his death on October 28, 2023, but cared more about making money off of him than his well-being.

One defendant sent an email asking "I wonder how much this moron will pay [for the ketamine]."

Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, allegedly administered more than 20 shots of ketamine in the last 4 days of Perry's life ... this at a time Iwamasa allegedly knew Perry was "spiraling out of control."

Jasveen Sangha, aka "The Ketamine Queen," allegedly sold the fatal dose. Her home was searched and it looked like a drug emporium, with 80 vials of ketamine, thousands of meth pills, coke, Xanax and other drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors say Erik Fleming was a drug broker who delivered the ketamine from the stash house to Perry's assistant. He threw in ketamine lollipops as an add on for the large purchase.

Authorities say the defendants tried to cover up what there were doing with code, calling ketamine "Dr. Pepper," "cans" and "bots."

After learning of Perry's death, Sangha sent out an alarm to Fleming to "delete all our messages."

TMZ broke the story earlier Thursday ... as law enforcement sources told us multiple arrests had been made, including one doctor.

Multiple law enforcement agencies executed a number of search warrants, where computers, phones and other electronic equipment were seized in order to get to the bottom of who supplied Perry with the ketamine that led to his October death.

The "Friends" star was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles-area home on October 28 ... he was pronounced dead that same day. He was only 54.

