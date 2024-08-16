Matthew Perry's Alleged Drug Dealer, 'Ketamine Queen' Obsessed With Mafia

Jasveen Sangha, the alleged "Ketamine Queen" arrested in connection to Matthew Perry's death, is well-versed in the world of crime ... thanks to her obsession with the Mafia.

Before she was arrested for allegedly providing the "Friends" star with the ketamine that killed him last October, Jasveen was a Mafia superfan ... who created her own website paying tribute to the life of organized crime.

Check it out ... Jasveen describes her "love" of Mafia history in a bio on the site, where she explains her fascination kicked off after viewing films like "Scarface" and "The Godfather" at a young age.

She continues ... "Later on in high school, I decided to do a research project on the mafia and I became fascinated with the history and the many stories attached to each of America's notorious crime families and famous gangsters."

Coincidence? LAPD and the feds are indicating ... absolutely not.

JS breaks down her site into 5 sections -- "Mafia Mug Shots," "Famous Mafia Faces," "Cities of Mafia Families," "Mafia History" and "Favorite Mafia Movies."

The mafia blog links back to an old UC Irvine email address ... and Jasveen touts being a proud alum of the university in her Instagram bio.

Now "The Ketamine Queen" has become a notorious figure in her own right ... charged, alongside Dr. Salvador Plasencia, with conspiracy to distribute ketamine following a multi-agency probe into Perry's death.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also hit her with several additional charges, including maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and 5 counts of distribution of ketamine.

Sangha now faces a possible life sentence ... if found guilty on all the charges.

Erik Fleming, Dr. Mark Chavez, and Matthew's former assistant Kenneth Iwamasa were also arrested and charged in the actor's death, but they have all copped plea deals.